Mysuru’s 3,473-drone peacock sets Guinness World Record during Dasara celebrations

A giant peacock took shape in the night sky over Mysuru during the city’s Dasara celebrations, created by thousands of synchronised drones. The display earned a Guinness World Records title, turning a festive attraction into a record-setting achievement.

Mysuru’s record-setting drone display features India’s national bird. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The spectacle featured India’s national bird in a striking aerial formation, bringing together technology and one of Karnataka’s best-known cultural celebrations.

How Mysuru's drone show set a world record

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The display took place on October 18 at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru. According to India Today, 3,473 drones were used to create the dancing peacock as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

The show was organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), with Delhi-based BotLab Dynamics handling the drone display. The achievement earned the team a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial display of a bird formed by multirotor drones.

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{{^usCountry}} The official record description, reported by Deccan Chronicle, credits CESC and the Energy Department of the Government of Karnataka with the achievement. The same team had previously set a record in 2025 by forming a jumping tiger using 2,983 drones. A new attraction at Mysuru Dasara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official record description, reported by Deccan Chronicle, credits CESC and the Energy Department of the Government of Karnataka with the achievement. The same team had previously set a record in 2025 by forming a jumping tiger using 2,983 drones. A new attraction at Mysuru Dasara {{/usCountry}}

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Mysuru Dasara is known for its royal processions, cultural events and brightly lit landmarks. The drone show added a modern touch to the celebrations, creating large images in the sky using thousands of lights.

Apart from the peacock, the 2026 show featured a lion, a butterfly, a soldier holding the Tricolour and Goddess Chamundeshwari. The formations brought together modern technology and symbols linked to Karnataka’s culture and traditions.

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Creating the giant peacock required thousands of drones to move in sync and form a recognisable image. The Guinness World Records title adds another achievement to Mysuru’s annual Dasara celebrations, which continue to draw attention with new attractions.

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How do thousands of drones create shapes in the sky?

Drone light shows use specialised software to assign each drone a position and flight path. According to Skybrush’s technical guide, software helps coordinate their movements so they can form shapes and patterns in the sky.

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Each drone carries lights that can change colour, allowing hundreds or thousands of drones to create detailed images and moving formations. Careful planning and synchronised flight help bring these aerial displays to life.