Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
NASA Hubble Telescope captures shimmery Twin Jet Nebula. Stunning picture goes viral

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

This nebula is not like other nebulas found in the universe; it is a bipolar nebula. See the picture here.

NASA's Hubble Telescope has once again captured the interest of many people on social media after they posted a picture of a Twin Jet Nebula. This nebula is not like other nebulas found in the universe; it is a bipolar nebula.

NASA shared this image of bipolar nebula on Instagram. (Instagram/NASA)
NASA shared this image of bipolar nebula on Instagram. (Instagram/NASA)

As NASA shared the image, in the caption of the post they informed, "⁣Unlike ordinary nebulas with one star at the center, this nebula has two stars at the center, making it a bipolar nebula. One star is a small white dwarf while the other is approaching the end of its days. The two stars circle one another roughly every 100 years. It is believed that the dying star has ejected its outer layers of gas into space and is being pulled into two lobes instead of a sphere." (Also Read: NASA reveals truth behind mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida house)

The space agency further added, "The rotation around one another causes the shape of the wings for this cosmic butterfly. Within the wings are two faint blue patches, which are violent twin jets streaming out into space in a high speed of one million kilometers (621,400 miles) per hour. "

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than four lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to this image of Twin Jet Nebula:

An individual wrote, "Wow! Absolutely amazing!"

A second posted, "This is beautiful."

A third commented, "It seems like a very rare event. Are there many other examples of this happening?"

"Bro dropped the hardest picture like it's nothing," said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Follow Us On