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NASA invites people to send their names to Saturn's largest moon aboard Dragonfly mission

According to NASA, people can submit their names through the agency’s official website until January 15, 2027.

Updated on: Nov 2, 2026, 17:37:14 IST
By Bhavya Sukheja
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NASA is inviting people from around the world to send their names to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, aboard its Dragonfly rotorcraft mission. The names submitted by participants will be stored on a microchip carried by the spacecraft, with each participant receiving a personalised digital boarding pass as a memento of the mission.

The mission is scheduled to launch in 2028 and is expected to reach Titan in 2034. (Unsplash/Representational image)
The mission is scheduled to launch in 2028 and is expected to reach Titan in 2034. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a press release by NASA, people can submit their names through the agency’s official website until January 15, 2027. Those interested in participating can fill in their details online to have their names included in the mission.

“NASA’s Dragonfly mission will simply blow your mind,” Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a statement.

She added that the mission would mark the first-ever rotorcraft science mission, allowing NASA to explore Saturn’s largest moon while searching for signs of habitability on a distant world that shares several similarities with Earth. Fox also said the agency was excited to bring people along on the journey by carrying their names aboard the spacecraft.

(Also Read: Sunita Williams, currently on India tour, retires from NASA after 608 days in space)

NASA’s Dragonfly mission

The Dragonfly rotorcraft is currently being assembled at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2028 and is expected to reach Titan in 2034.

Titan is known for its thick atmosphere, rivers and lakes of liquid methane, vast dunes and a landscape rich in organic material. Once it reaches the moon, Dragonfly will fly to different locations to study its diverse environments and search for clues about prebiotic chemistry - the chemistry that came before biology. The findings are expected to help scientists better understand the ingredients and conditions necessary for life.

Dragonfly is being designed and built under the direction of Johns Hopkins APL, which leads the mission for NASA. Elizabeth Turtle of APL is the mission’s principal investigator. It is the fourth mission under NASA’s New Frontiers Program, which is managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja

Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.

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