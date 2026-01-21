Sunita Williams, currently on India tour, retires from NASA after 608 days in space

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has announced her retirement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). With 27 years of service, she completed three missions aboard the International Space Station. According to the US space agency, the retirement came into effect on December 27, 2025. NASA astronaut (Retd.) Sunita Williams during a fireside chat, at the US Embassy, in New Delhi. (PTI)

“Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement.

Also Read: Team effort, democratic collaboration among countries at heart of Sunita Williams’ learnings “Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation,” Isaacman added.

Sunita Williams’ career at a glance: She launched for the first time aboard space shuttle Discovery with STS-116 in December 2006 and returned aboard space shuttle Atlantis with the STS-117 crew. During that time, she served as a flight engineer.

Her second visit to space was in 2012, when she launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a 127-day mission as a member of Expedition 32/33. She also served as space station commander for Expedition 33.

“Most recently, Williams and Wilmore launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft in June 2024 as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission. She and Wilmore went on to join Expedition 71/72, and Williams again took command of the space station for Expedition 72. She completed two spacewalks on the mission and returned to Earth in March 2025, as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission,” NASA said in a statement.

What did Sunita Williams study? She holds a bachelor’s degree in physical science from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree in engineering management from Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne. She is a native of Needham, Massachusetts.