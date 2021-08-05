Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

If you are a regular follower of the social media handles maintained by Nasa, you may be aware of the incredible images and videos they often share. There is now a latest addition to that list. It is a picture created using a series of 53 images. What do you think it shows?

Nasa mentioned in a caption shared along with the picture that it shows northern regions of our Moon. “Our Galileo spacecraft took this false-color mosaic, constructed from a series of 53 images, as the spacecraft zoomed over the northern regions of our Moon on December 7, 1992. The spacecraft was on its way to Jupiter,” they wrote.

“The mosaic helps us see variations in parts of the Moon's northern hemisphere. Bright pinkish areas are the lunar highlands, including the ones surrounding the oval lava-filled Crisium impact basin toward the bottom of the picture. Blue-to-orange shades indicate ancient volcanic lava flows. To the left of Crisium is the dark blue Mare Tranquillitatis, where Apollo 11 landed. It’s richer in titanium than the green and orange areas above it. Thin mineral-rich soils associated with relatively recent meteorite or asteroid impacts are represented by light blue colors; the youngest craters have prominent blue rays extending from them,” they added. In the next few lines, they shared more information about the Galileo probe.

Take a look at the image and read the entire post:

