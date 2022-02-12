Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa shares about ‘pepperoni’ storms topping Jupiter, video goes viral
trending

Nasa shares about ‘pepperoni’ storms topping Jupiter, video goes viral

Nasa took to Instagram to share the video about ‘pepperoni’ storms topping Jupiter. The clip has since gone viral.
The image is taken from the viral ‘pepperoni' related video of Jupiter that was posted by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasa)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nasa's Instagram page is a treasure trove for those who love exploring space-related content. The space agency regular shares posts that show the wonders of the world outside our Blue planet. Alongside, their posts are also educational. Just like this share about Jupiter that also has a pepperoni-relate twist.

Nasa shared the post two days ago to celebrate National Pizza Day. "How about Interplanetary Pizza Day? Our Juno mission saw "pepperoni" storms topping Jupiter," they wrote.

“More spicy details about what you're seeing here: This is an infrared view of Jupiter’s North Pole. The movie utilizes imagery derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard our @NASASolarSystem mission Juno,” they added. In the next few lines, they shared more about the occurrence.

Take a look at the pepperoni-related viral video of Jupiter that Nasa shared on Instagram:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Extra large pepperoni pizzaaa! Also hot and spicy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is creative. I see what you did there,” posted another. “Nice,” commented a third. Many also posted fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa that contains a viral video of Jupiter with a pepperoni-related?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram jupiter nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP