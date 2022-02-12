Nasa shares about ‘pepperoni’ storms topping Jupiter, video goes viral

Nasa's Instagram page is a treasure trove for those who love exploring space-related content. The space agency regular shares posts that show the wonders of the world outside our Blue planet. Alongside, their posts are also educational. Just like this share about Jupiter that also has a pepperoni-relate twist.

Nasa shared the post two days ago to celebrate National Pizza Day. "How about Interplanetary Pizza Day? Our Juno mission saw "pepperoni" storms topping Jupiter," they wrote.

“More spicy details about what you're seeing here: This is an infrared view of Jupiter’s North Pole. The movie utilizes imagery derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard our @NASASolarSystem mission Juno,” they added. In the next few lines, they shared more about the occurrence.

Take a look at the pepperoni-related viral video of Jupiter that Nasa shared on Instagram:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Extra large pepperoni pizzaaa! Also hot and spicy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is creative. I see what you did there,” posted another. “Nice,” commented a third. Many also posted fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa that contains a viral video of Jupiter with a pepperoni-related?

