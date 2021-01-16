NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?

"Wonderful" and "magnificent," were some of the words people left in the comments section of this post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Seeing this image, which shows a barred spiral galaxy, may make you utter similar things.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "At a distance of 67 million light-years away, NGC 613 is a stunning example of a barred spiral galaxy. It’s easy to distinguish the galaxy as such because of its well-defined central bar and long arms, which spiral loosely around the nucleus. About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars".

If you are left stunned by that snapshot, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 89,200 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wonderful image".

Another individual wrote, "Beautiful". "The wonders of our universe," read one comment under the post.

