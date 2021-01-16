NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
"Wonderful" and "magnificent," were some of the words people left in the comments section of this post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Seeing this image, which shows a barred spiral galaxy, may make you utter similar things.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "At a distance of 67 million light-years away, NGC 613 is a stunning example of a barred spiral galaxy. It’s easy to distinguish the galaxy as such because of its well-defined central bar and long arms, which spiral loosely around the nucleus. About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars".
Check out the image here:
If you are left stunned by that snapshot, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 89,200 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wonderful image".
Another individual wrote, "Beautiful". "The wonders of our universe," read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Youngest inaugural poet in memory': 22-year-old to read at Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox