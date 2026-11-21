NASA scientists are investigating unusual formations resembling “potato chips” on Mars as they try to determine how these shapes formed and what they are made of.

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity captured this picture of chip-shaped crystal forms. (NASA) more less

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The formations were examined by NASA’s Curiosity rover during a drilling campaign at a site nicknamed “Nazca” earlier this month. Curiosity, which has been exploring the Red Planet since 2012, is studying an area where scientists have observed unusual disk-shaped features embedded in the bedrock.

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“This is an area characterized by bedrock containing disk-shaped (or, in a liberal interpretation, potato-chip shaped) crystal forms,” NASA said in its Curiosity blog.

Images captured by the rover show irregular, curled structures embedded in Martian rock, with some resembling potato chips. NASA said one of the key objectives of the mission was to “better characterize these chip-shaped features”.

As part of the investigation, samples collected from the Nazca drill hole were delivered to Curiosity’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument, an onboard laboratory designed to examine the chemical composition of Martian material. The rover also planned to use its laser-equipped ChemCam instrument to study a crystal-shaped formation nicknamed “Colca” and gather more information about its chemical makeup.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, NASA planned to use the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera mounted on Curiosity’s robotic arm, to capture close-up images of the formations at night using white-light and ultraviolet LED lamps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, NASA planned to use the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera mounted on Curiosity’s robotic arm, to capture close-up images of the formations at night using white-light and ultraviolet LED lamps. {{/usCountry}}

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“ChemCam LIBS observations were planned for each sol including a cluster of crystal forms, a resistant layer in the side of the Nazca block and a dark float rock,” NASA’s blog stated.

Following the investigation, Curiosity was expected to leave the Nazca drill site and resume its southward journey to continue exploring the Martian surface.

(Also Read: 'This is breathtaking': NASA astronaut shares stunning picture of Mount Everest taken from space)

Scientists discover new dwarf planet

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The discovery comes as scientists continue to investigate unusual objects and formations across the solar system. Last month, astronomers identified a potential dwarf planet beyond Neptune using the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile.

The object, named 2026 ED138, is estimated to be between 370 and 930 miles wide, potentially placing it among the largest dwarf planets discovered in the distant solar system.