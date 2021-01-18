NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you

NASA always uses its social media platforms to educate netizens about exciting happenings in outer space. Its recent share stands testament to that notion. This photo, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, shows a neutron star in the middle of supernova remnant RCW 103. The post is accompanied by an informative text which sheds light on an interesting characteristic of a neutron star. Seeing the share may leave you in awe.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 16. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "The bright source at the center of supernova remnant RCW 103 is a neutron star. Matter in a neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons — roughly the weight of Mount Everest".

