NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you
NASA always uses its social media platforms to educate netizens about exciting happenings in outer space. Its recent share stands testament to that notion. This photo, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, shows a neutron star in the middle of supernova remnant RCW 103. The post is accompanied by an informative text which sheds light on an interesting characteristic of a neutron star. Seeing the share may leave you in awe.
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 16. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "The bright source at the center of supernova remnant RCW 103 is a neutron star. Matter in a neutron star is packed together so tightly that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons — roughly the weight of Mount Everest".
Check out the whole share here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has nearly 20,000 likes and has also garnered many appreciative comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Love this information".
Another individual wrote, "Amazing". "This is so beautiful," read one comment under the share.
Somebody joked, "And we were worried about the extra pounds from the holidays," while another proclaimed, "Cool".
What are your thoughts on this share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honorary pet mayors raise money for community playground in Vermont
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bizarre food alert: Netizens share their thoughts on ‘butter tea’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katy Perry and her dog Nugget about 95% ready to be 100% vegan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dil Se Dil Tak’: Radio Raabta fills airwaves of south Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 3,600 birds rescued by firefighters in Delhi last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cute clip shows young chimpanzees play fighting. It may leave you giggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj Singh posts ‘Bharatnatyam style off spin’ video, leaves people amused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paraplegic climbs up skyscraper using wheelchair in Hong Kong for this cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deer gracefully walk in deep woods, video is amazing to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox