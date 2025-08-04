Newborn carried through garbage-filled floodwaters in Prayagraj in heart-wrenching video

Amid incessant rain in Prayagraj, a shocking video showed a family wading through a flooded street in the Uttar Pradesh city with a newborn baby lifted over their heads. The disturbing clip, which shocked many online, showed a man carrying a baby wrapped in a blanket above his head to avoid contact with the water as he walked through with a woman following behind. The family slowly made their way through the murky water, which had garbage flowing in it, as the infant was held above their heads.(X/WeatherMonitors)

The family slowly made their way through the murky water, which had garbage flowing in it, as the infant was held above their heads. According to an India Today report, the clip was shot in the Chhota Baghada area as floodwaters continued to rise in the holy city.

At one point, the man hands over the child to another man who is waiting for the pair in the middle of the flooded street. As they pass the child, the man then carries the woman on his back and begins swimming in the water.

The video also showed houses, temples and vehicles almost fully submerged with piles of garbage floating around as residents wade through the water, carrying essentials to safety.

The situation in Prayagraj has turned critical with continuous rainfall pushing both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers above the danger mark. Entire localities, including Chhota Baghada, are inundated. Streets are waterlogged, homes are partially or fully submerged, and public movement has come to a standstill.

The intense waterlogging has impacted cremation services as authorities temporarily stopped last rites at Rasulabad Ghat. So far, 402 villages in 17 districts and 84,392 people have been affected by the heavy rain till Sunday. No relief seems to be in sight as the rains continue.