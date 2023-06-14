Home / Trending / Newlyweds put Venmo details on car, asks strangers for money

Newlyweds put Venmo details on car, asks strangers for money

By Vrinda Jain
Jun 14, 2023 09:32 PM IST

A newlywed attached their Venmo sign on their car, asking people for money. A Redditor shared about this incident.

Gifting is a huge part of weddings anywhere around the world. While many people plan and give useful presents to newlyweds, others might hand them cash. However, in a turn of events, recently, newlyweds were seen asking for money from people.

Newlywed puts Venmo sign on car.(Reddit/@skyon_high)
Newlywed puts Venmo sign on car.(Reddit/@skyon_high)

Redditor @skyon_high shared an image of a car that has a Venmo ID written on it along with a sign that reads, 'Just Married.' This post was shared on the sub-Reddit WeddingShaming. In the post's caption, the Redditor added, "This is as tacky as it gets. Not even a 'buy the bride a drink' just $$$, please. Disappointed in my neighbor. Smh."

Take a look at the post below:

This is as tacky as it gets.... Not even a "buy the bride a drink" just $$$ pls
by u/skyon_high in weddingshaming

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 1300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "My sister almost did this because she saw people all over the internet doing it. Luckily we were able to convince her that it was tacky as hell." A second added, "Does this ever work? Or those bachelorette ones? We need real hand accounts!" "Can you send a penny with a comment that it’s really tacky?" expressed a third.

