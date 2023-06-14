Newlyweds put Venmo details on car, asks strangers for money

Gifting is a huge part of weddings anywhere around the world. While many people plan and give useful presents to newlyweds, others might hand them cash. However, in a turn of events, recently, newlyweds were seen asking for money from people. Newlywed puts Venmo sign on car.(Reddit/@skyon_high)

Redditor @skyon_high shared an image of a car that has a Venmo ID written on it along with a sign that reads, 'Just Married.' This post was shared on the sub-Reddit WeddingShaming. In the post's caption, the Redditor added, "This is as tacky as it gets. Not even a 'buy the bride a drink' just $$$, please. Disappointed in my neighbor. Smh."

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 1300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "My sister almost did this because she saw people all over the internet doing it. Luckily we were able to convince her that it was tacky as hell." A second added, "Does this ever work? Or those bachelorette ones? We need real hand accounts!" "Can you send a penny with a comment that it’s really tacky?" expressed a third.

