Nikhil Kamath, Adar Poonawalla among India's youngest philanthropists. Here's how much they donated

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is among the youngest philanthropists in Hurun India Philanthrophy list 2024. The 38-year-old billionaire donated ₹120 crore to the Rainmatter Foundation has placed him among the top philanthropists in India. Kamath is also the youngest Indian member of The Giving Pledge founded by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath is also the youngest Indian member of The Giving Pledge founded by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, where members pledge to contribute a majority or all of their wealth to philanthropic causes before their death.

Kamath also runs Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP) which collaborates with leaders from the startup ecosystem to donate as much as 25% of their net worth to charitable causes.

In 2023, Kamath and his brother Nithin Kamath made it to the Hurun list after they donated ₹110 crore to dealing with climate change and environmental sustainability.

While Vivek Vakil of Asian Paints is the youngest to be on the list with a donation of ₹8 crore, Adar Poonawalla, 43, made the highest donation of ₹142 crore on behalf of the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation.

Who is at the top of the list?

Neither Mukesh Ambani nor Gautam Adani, who are among the richest in India and Asia, were the top philanthropists in India, according to the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024.

HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar on Thursday topped the list for the third time in five years. His foundation, Shiv Nadar Foundation Institutions, donated ₹2,153 crore in 2024, which is equal to ₹5.9 crore a day.

Mukesh Ambani and family occupied the second spot with a philanthropic contribution of ₹407 crore. Next was the Bajaj family that donated ₹352 crore.

The top 10 individuals in the list contributed ₹4,625 crore to philanthropic causes, making up as much as 53% of the total donations in the list of over 200 donors.

The 203 donors made an average donation of ₹43 crore, according to the list.