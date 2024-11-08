Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India’s top donor is not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani. See Hurun Philanthropy List 2024

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 08, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024, reveals the top donors to philanthropic cause. Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani featured in the top 5 list.

Neither Mukesh Ambani nor Gautam Adani, who are among the richest in India and Asia, were the top philanthropists in India, according to the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024.

HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and family stayed on top on this year’s list as well after donating <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,153 crore. (File)
HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and family stayed on top on this year’s list as well after donating 2,153 crore. (File)

HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and family stayed on top on this year’s list as well after donating 2,153 crore. Mukesh Ambani and family occupied the second spot with a philanthropic contribution of 407 crore. Next was the Bajaj family that donated 352 crore.

The top 10 individuals in the list contributed 4,625 crore to philanthropic causes, making up as much as 53% of the total donations in the list of over 200 donors.

The 203 donors made an average donation of 43 crore, according to the list.

Krishna Chivukula became the most generous entrant in the list with a donation of 228 crore. Newcomers in the top 10 list also include Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, who donated 179 crore.

Take a look at the full list here:

Top 10 in the Hurun India list 2024.(hurunindia.com)
Top 10 in the Hurun India list 2024.(hurunindia.com)

Among the top causes were education, public healthcare and ecosystem building.

The Bajaj family has climbed three ranks to secure third place on the list, making a notable donation of 352 crore, reflecting a 33 per cent increase from FY23.

Gautam Adani & family, representing the Adani Group, made a significant philanthropic contribution of 330 crore, securing the fifth position this year. This amount reflects a 16% increase over the previous year. Their charitable initiatives are primarily funnelled through the Adani Foundation.

(Also read: Bengaluru has more rich Indians under 35 than Mumbai: Hurun India)

Among the top 10 most generous women, Rohini Nilekani occupied the top spot with 154 crore donated for ecosystem building.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 38, is the youngest philanthropist in list. Kamath's 120 crore contribution to the Rainmatter Foundation has placed him among the top philanthropists in India for the second time in a row.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //