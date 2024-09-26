Bengaluru has more rich Indians under 35 than Mumbai, Third Wave, Meesho founders among them
Hurun Under 35 list: Bengaluru stands out with 29 individuals on the list, including names such as Sushant Goel and Ayush Bathwal of Third Wave Coffee.
With another feather in its cap, Bengaluru now boasts 29 of India’s richest individuals under the age of 35, surpassing Mumbai, which has 26, according to a list released by the Hurun Research Institute.
After launching the Hurun Under 35s in the USA, UK, China, Canada, and Australia, the Hurun Research Institute has unveiled the much-anticipated U35 list of entrepreneurs in India. The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s list features 150 remarkable entrepreneurs under the age of 35, celebrating first-generation leaders with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million and next-generation leaders with valuations exceeding $ 100 million.
Bengaluru stands out with 29 individuals on the list, including names such as Sushant Goel and Ayush Bathwal of Third Wave Coffee, Shashank Kumar of Razorpay, and Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho, among others.
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said: “Our research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand. These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds.”
Here’s the complete list for Bengaluru:
Rishi Raj Rathore - Arzooo
Ajeesh Achutan - Open
Sushant Goel - Third Wave Coffee
Roman Saini - Unacademy
Apoorv Kumar - Refyne
Arun Vinayak - Exponent Energy
Harshil Mathur - Razorpay
Ayush Bathwal - Third Wave Coffee
Abhishek Bansal - Shadowfax
Shashank Kumar - Razorpay
Yogesh Agarwal - Onsurity
Jyotiranjan Harichandan - Bolt Earth
Govind Soni - CoinSwitch
Ravish Naresh - Khatabook
Praneeth Kumar Boganadhula - Vegrow
Vimal Sagar Tiwari - CoinSwitch
Pranav Goel - Porter
Tarun Mehta - Ather Energy
Sangeet Agarwal - Mokobara
Uttam Digga - Porter
Sanjeev Barnwal - Meesho
Mohit Kumar - Ultrahuman
Swapnil Jain - Ather Energy
Enbasekar Dinadayalane - MediBuddy
Rohith Salim - SpotDraft
Chanakya Hridaya - Blackbuck
Ashish Singhal - CoinSwitch
Satish Kannan - MediBuddy
Ankit Garg - Wakefit
Five interesting facts about about the list:
Ankush Sachdeva, 31, from ShareChat is the youngest individual featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s.
Parita Parekh of Toddle and Isha Ambani of Reliance Retail, both 32, are the youngest women entrepreneurs in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s. Seven women are featured in the latest list.
Financial services led the way with 21 entrepreneurs, followed by software & services with 14 entrants.
The average age of the 2024 Hurun India Under35s list is 33.
IIT Madras leads the list of institutions from which these entrepreneurs graduate, producing thirteen entrepreneurs, followed by IIT Bombay with eleven.
