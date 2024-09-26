Bengaluru has more rich Indians under 35 than Mumbai, Third Wave, Meesho founders among them

With another feather in its cap, Bengaluru now boasts 29 of India’s richest individuals under the age of 35, surpassing Mumbai, which has 26, according to a list released by the Hurun Research Institute. Sushant Goel and Ayush Bathwal of Third Wave Coffee and Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho.(File)

After launching the Hurun Under 35s in the USA, UK, China, Canada, and Australia, the Hurun Research Institute has unveiled the much-anticipated U35 list of entrepreneurs in India. The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s list features 150 remarkable entrepreneurs under the age of 35, celebrating first-generation leaders with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million and next-generation leaders with valuations exceeding $ 100 million.

Bengaluru stands out with 29 individuals on the list, including names such as Sushant Goel and Ayush Bathwal of Third Wave Coffee, Shashank Kumar of Razorpay, and Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho, among others.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said: “Our research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand. These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds.”

Here’s the complete list for Bengaluru:

Rishi Raj Rathore - Arzooo

Ajeesh Achutan - Open

Sushant Goel - Third Wave Coffee

Roman Saini - Unacademy

Apoorv Kumar - Refyne

Arun Vinayak - Exponent Energy

Harshil Mathur - Razorpay

Ayush Bathwal - Third Wave Coffee

Abhishek Bansal - Shadowfax

Shashank Kumar - Razorpay

Yogesh Agarwal - Onsurity

Jyotiranjan Harichandan - Bolt Earth

Govind Soni - CoinSwitch

Ravish Naresh - Khatabook

Praneeth Kumar Boganadhula - Vegrow

Vimal Sagar Tiwari - CoinSwitch

Pranav Goel - Porter

Tarun Mehta - Ather Energy

Sangeet Agarwal - Mokobara

Uttam Digga - Porter

Sanjeev Barnwal - Meesho

Mohit Kumar - Ultrahuman

Swapnil Jain - Ather Energy

Enbasekar Dinadayalane - MediBuddy

Rohith Salim - SpotDraft

Chanakya Hridaya - Blackbuck

Ashish Singhal - CoinSwitch

Satish Kannan - MediBuddy

Ankit Garg - Wakefit

(Also Read: Peak Bengaluru moment: Swiggy, Ola and Unacademy CEOs meet for coffee in IT capital)

Five interesting facts about about the list:

Ankush Sachdeva, 31, from ShareChat is the youngest individual featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s.

Parita Parekh of Toddle and Isha Ambani of Reliance Retail, both 32, are the youngest women entrepreneurs in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s. Seven women are featured in the latest list.

Financial services led the way with 21 entrepreneurs, followed by software & services with 14 entrants.

The average age of the 2024 Hurun India Under35s list is 33.

IIT Madras leads the list of institutions from which these entrepreneurs graduate, producing thirteen entrepreneurs, followed by IIT Bombay with eleven.

(Also Read: Meet Bengaluru's tech-savvy auto driver, who flashes his watch to collect payments)