Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to X to share a note of appreciation for his colleague Vishnu S, who, according to his X bio, is a programmer at Zerodha. While Kamath praised Vishnu’s dedication and work ethic, it was the unexpected remark towards the end of his post that caught attention.

Nithin Kamath praises Zerodha’s Vishnu S

Nithin Kamath praised Vishnu S for his contributions to Zerodha’s tech team. (Left: X/@Nithin0dha, Right: LinkedIn/Vishnu Sudhakaran) more less

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Sharing a podcast featuring Vishnu, Kamath highlighted how his colleague consistently goes above and beyond without seeking recognition for his efforts.

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“Vishnu (@vishnus) is one of those rare people who works incredibly hard and never seeks credit or attention. He's been like this from the day he walked into @zerodha, often going above and beyond,” Kamath wrote.

The entrepreneur also reflected on Zerodha’s workplace culture, noting that most members of the company’s core team share similar qualities. However, he believes Vishnu takes these attributes to another level.

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{{^usCountry}} “Listening to him reminded me that not having to manage or massage egos is one of the best parts of running Zerodha,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Listening to him reminded me that not having to manage or massage egos is one of the best parts of running Zerodha,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Kamath described Vishnu as the company’s “Man Friday” for everything related to technology, highlighting his reliability and importance to the organisation. Interestingly, despite having known him for years, Kamath revealed that the podcast introduced him to several personal stories about his colleague that he had never heard before.

Take a look:

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Nithin Kamath turns matchmaker

While much of the post focused on Vishnu’s professional qualities, Kamath ended his note on a lighter and more personal note.

“And btw, he's single and ready to mingle. I couldn't vouch for a better man,” he wrote, making a playful matchmaking pitch for his colleague.

Founded in 2010 by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha has grown into one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms, with technology playing a central role in its growth.

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Kamath’s post also sheds light on Zerodha’s work culture and his appreciation for employees who work hard without seeking the limelight.