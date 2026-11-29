Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to X to share a note of appreciation for his colleague Vishnu S, who, according to his X bio, is a programmer at Zerodha. While Kamath praised Vishnu’s dedication and work ethic, it was the unexpected remark towards the end of his post that caught attention.
Nithin Kamath praises Zerodha’s Vishnu S
Sharing a podcast featuring Vishnu, Kamath highlighted how his colleague consistently goes above and beyond without seeking recognition for his efforts.
“Vishnu (@vishnus) is one of those rare people who works incredibly hard and never seeks credit or attention. He's been like this from the day he walked into @zerodha, often going above and beyond,” Kamath wrote.
The entrepreneur also reflected on Zerodha’s workplace culture, noting that most members of the company’s core team share similar qualities. However, he believes Vishnu takes these attributes to another level.
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“Listening to him reminded me that not having to manage or massage egos is one of the best parts of running Zerodha,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
“Listening to him reminded me that not having to manage or massage egos is one of the best parts of running Zerodha,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
Kamath described Vishnu as the company’s “Man Friday” for everything related to technology, highlighting his reliability and importance to the organisation. Interestingly, despite having known him for years, Kamath revealed that the podcast introduced him to several personal stories about his colleague that he had never heard before.
Take a look:
Nithin Kamath turns matchmaker
While much of the post focused on Vishnu’s professional qualities, Kamath ended his note on a lighter and more personal note.
“And btw, he's single and ready to mingle. I couldn't vouch for a better man,” he wrote, making a playful matchmaking pitch for his colleague.
Founded in 2010 by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha has grown into one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms, with technology playing a central role in its growth.
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Kamath’s post also sheds light on Zerodha’s work culture and his appreciation for employees who work hard without seeking the limelight.
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Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.