‘No one was more annoying than Rishi’: Akshata Murty jokes, reveals how their love story began

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, returned to their alma mater, Stanford Graduate School of Business, after about 19 years. The couple was invited as the commencement speakers. While they shared inspiring words for those starting their educational journey at the iconic business school, the couple also gave a glimpse of their personal lives. Rohan Murty with sister Akshata Murty and brother-in-law Rishi Sunak at Stanford. (LinkedIn/Rohan Murty)

“Watch Akshata and I return to Stanford GSB 20 years later to give the Commencement speech to the Class of '25,” Rishi Sunak wrote as he shared a video of their speech on YouTube.

Akshata Murty, in an Instagram video, recalled how she used to get annoyed by Rishi Sunak in their college days, adding that he would not stop talking after insisting he accompany her on a run.

However, she also praised her husband while talking about his ideals and notions. “An idealist with nothing to show for it is still just an idealist. A practical idealist can achieve the remarkable,” Murty wrote.

“This is literally where we met,” Murty says. That’s not all. She also jokes that Stanford is an “even better matchmaking service” while sharing a tidbit about how her former Admissions Director once told her she and Sunak were meant to be together.

She revealed that he came to that conclusion after reading their admissions essays and even before the couple met.

Proud brother Rohan Murty

Rohan Murty shared a LinkedIn post with several pictures of his sister and brother-in-law. “Nineteen years ago, I watched my sister graduate from Stanford’s MBA program. This year, I returned to the same ceremony — but with an incredible twist. My sister, Akshata Murty and her husband, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were the commencement speakers!” Rohan Muthy wrote.

“Witnessing the incredible changes in my sister’s life over nearly two decades was truly moving,” he continued.