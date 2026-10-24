Not admitting failure in job interviews is a major red flag, says GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani

Job candidates who insist they have flawless track records might think they are impressing recruiters, but GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani sees it as an immediate dealbreaker. In a recent interview, the Indian-origin executive revealed that a candidate’s inability to candidly discuss past failures is a major red flag during the hiring process.

Aman Bhutani became GoDaddy CEO in 2019. (LinkedIn/Aman Bhutani )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I think the number one thing is that if a person cannot talk about something that they feel that's spectacularly, then either they're lying or they haven't pushed the boundaries. Like you can talk about the best tennis players in the world, they all, if you look at it on a points basis, they only win about half the points. They do not win all the time,” he told Business Insider.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani recalls advice from Uber CEO that changed his approach to learning and leadership

The CEO added, “Yet in interviews, people want to portray how they win most of the time. And it's just not true. Because what you're looking for is people that fail spectacularly, if they don't tell you you've got a red flag.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, he also shared two more things that he says could be seen as red flags during an interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he also shared two more things that he says could be seen as red flags during an interview. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The second red flag is that if people don't talk about their learnings as part of their experience, that's a really big problem.”

He added, “And the third red flag is that if people are not specific about what value they added, are they talking about real value that they created or they coordinated? Are they talking about value that ultimately led to a change in the life of the stakeholder? Or were they happy because they were done with what they had to do?”

About Aman Bhutani:

He completed his BA at Delhi University and his MBA at Lancaster University. He started his career with a company in New Delhi and over the years worked at various organisations, including JPMorgan Chase and Expedia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was appointed as GoDaddy's CEO on August 1, 2019, but officially took over the role on September 4, 2019.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible company," Bhutani said at that time in a statement. "GoDaddy's extraordinary focus on constantly innovating and improving for its entrepreneurs has built a devoted and rapidly growing customer base. I look forward to working closely with everyone at the company to seize the vast opportunities that lie ahead."