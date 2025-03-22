Octopus hitches a ride on one of the ocean’s fastest sharks in stunning encounter. Video

It’s not every day you see an octopus hitching a ride on a shark, but one resourceful cephalopod seemed to do just that. In a rare and remarkable sight, a Maori octopus was spotted clinging to the back of a shortfin mako shark—one of the fastest predators in the ocean. The moment, captured on video in December 2023 and released this week, unfolded in the waters of Hauraki Gulf, off the northern coast of New Zealand’s North Island. Many in the comments called them 'sharktopus.'(REUTERS)

Marine scientists were left both surprised and amused after witnessing a rare sight of the Maori octopus hitching a ride on a shortfin mako shark.

Researchers observed the bright orange-hued octopus clinging to the back of the shark in the waters of Hauraki Gulf, off the northern coast of New Zealand’s North Island. Initially, marine ecologist Rochelle Constantin from the University of Auckland struggled to identify what she was seeing.

"At first, I was like: 'Is it a buoy? Is it entangled in fishing gear or had a big bite?'" she told The New York Times.

To get a clearer view, a technician launched a drone, which recorded the remarkable footage. The event was particularly surprising as octopuses typically reside on the seabed, far from the open waters where shortfin mako sharks roam.

One of the fastest predators of the ocean

The scientists could not determine the outcome of the encounter, as they left after ten minutes. However, given that mako sharks can reach speeds of 50 km per hour, the octopus was in for quite a ride.

Dubbed the “sharktopus,” the unexpected sight fascinated social media users, with many joking about the octopus’s ingenuity.

"This octopus is a genius. Work smart, not hard," one user quipped, while another joked, "Bro got himself an Uber." A third user added, "You know humanity is doomed when the alien octopi start domesticating the sharks to ride into battle."

A user added, “Finding Nemo 3.”

Scientists speculate that the octopus might have been eaten by the shark, but given the shallow waters, it’s equally possible that it managed to slip off and return safely to the seabed.

"The 'sharktopus' encounter is a reminder of the wonders of the ocean. One of the best things about being a marine scientist is that you never know what you might see next in the sea. By supporting conservation initiatives, we can help to ensure that such extraordinary moments keep happening."