Omar Abdullah's 7k run on J&K election results day: ‘Last time, it didn’t end well for me’

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah began Tuesday with a 7k run in Srinagar, as counting of votes began in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election. J&K Election Results: Omar Abdullah contested from Ganderbal and Budgam.(X/@OmarAbdullah)

“Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. Insha Allah this time around it will be better,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his post-run selfies in the scenic outdoors of the Valley.

Abdullah, 54, was leading in both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP was trailing from Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends.

Take a look at Omar Abdullah's post:

Omar Abdullah also wished his party colleagues and allies success before the counting of votes began.

On Monday evening, Abdullah had shared a light-hearted meme to show just how anxious he was about the results.

“By this time tomorrow it will all be clear. Now if only I could go to sleep and wake up 24 hours later I’d be a happy person. Nerves,” he said.

Omar Abdullah dismisses PDP alliance buzz

Omar Abdullah dismissed speculation about a possible alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), calling it premature. His comments came after his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah hinted that the party might consider PDP support if needed.

