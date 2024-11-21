Only the sharpest minds can tell which truck is moving in this tricky brain teaser

It's time to test your logical thinking and analytical mind with today's interesting brain teaser. Today's brain teaser helps you to push the boundaries of your cognitive skills. So, remember that it’s not just about finding the right answer, but about using creativity and deductive reasoning to come up with a conclusion. The puzzle shows you three pictures of trucks with water stored inside them.(Threads/@mercuriusfilius)

Your task is to figure out which truck out of the three A, B or C is moving. A red arrow points to the direction of the truck. "Which of these trucks are driving," the puzzle asks. (Also read: Only a maths whiz can crack this mind-bending brain teaser)

Your task is to figure out which truck out of the three A, B or C is moving. A red arrow points to the direction of the truck. "Which of these trucks are driving," the puzzle asks. (Also read: Only a maths whiz can crack this mind-bending brain teaser)

Take a look at the full post here:

If you have assessed the image carefully, are you ready to tell us which of the trucks is moving? If you can answer this brain teaser within 10 seconds, you are a true puzzle whiz who has exemplary quick-thinking.

What is the right answer?

The puzzle has confused many on social media who were left baffled about which of the vehicles was moving in the picture. "All of them. A is decelerating, B is at steady velocity on an uneven road (honestly, just on a road) and C is accelerating," declared one user. (Also read: Brain teaser: Can you solve this IQ test that 98% of people failed to answer)

"None of them… they are two dimensional graphics on social media and NONE of them are moving (except up and down when I scroll…). Jokes aside, it’s all about what pedal is being pushed and how hard," wrote another user.

"The trucks are not driving. Drivers drive trucks. Question should probably be. Which is the state(s) of the truck in each case," opined another user.