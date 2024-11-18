Brain teaser: You are a genius if you can solve this IQ test that 98% of people failed to answer

If you enjoy brain teasers and puzzles, this one will definitely leave you scratching your head. This puzzle will also help you use your brain muscles and apply your logical thinking to come up with the right answer. While it might seem easy, this riddle is tougher than it looks and can surely make even the masters of puzzle-solving think twice. Shared on X, formerly Twitter, by @brain_teaser_1, this seemingly easy IQ test has could only be solved by very few.(X/@brain_teaser_1)

Shared on X, formerly Twitter, by @brain_teaser_1, this seemingly easy IQ test could only be solved by very few, claims the post. The post says that "98% of the people" who took his IQ test failed to come up with the right answer.

The brain teaser asks a simply question: "Johnny's father has 5 sons. Zaze, Zeze, Zize and Zoze. What is the name of the fifth son?"

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

If you think you already know the right answer, think again. Here's a hint from us, the fifth son's name is already in the puzzle and no, it does not rhyme with the names of the other brothers.

Those who tried to solve the brain teaser in the comments also failed to answer the puzzle correctly. If you can solve this mind-bending puzzle in 10 seconds you are a true puzzle genius.

A maths brain teaser

If you like the brain teaser above, here's another one for you to try. An account called Maths with Zia shared a puzzle that captured the attention of internet users. The teaser presents a simple mathematical expression that has left many scratching their heads:

"2 x 3 = 3 x 2 = ?"

At first glance, it might seem like an elementary equation, but it has caused quite a stir. Can you solve it? If you're struggling, don't worry. Another equally mind-boggling brain teaser surfaced soon after, piquing the curiosity of netizens even further.