You're a true genius if you can solve this tricky brain teaser that challenges your maths skills

Mathematics – a subject that many of us find challenging, with its formulas and equations. Not only does it demand logical thinking, but it can also be an intellectual puzzle to crack. But that's not the case with brain teasers that cleverly include maths. If you're a fan of these intriguing puzzles, especially the ones that involve a dash of maths, we’ve got a treat for you. A maths puzzle shared online left many stumped.(X/MATHSWITHZIA)

A teaser for the mind

One such brain teaser shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account called Maths with Zia has captured the attention of internet users. The teaser presents a simple mathematical expression that has left many scratching their heads:

"2 x 3 = 3 x 2 = ?"

At first glance, it might seem like an elementary equation, but it has caused quite a stir. Can you solve it? If you're struggling, don't worry. Another equally mind-boggling brain teaser surfaced soon after, piquing the curiosity of netizens even further.

Check out the brain teaser here:

A riddle that will make you think

This second brain teaser, shared by Brainy Bits Hub on X, presents a more abstract challenge:

"I can fly but I have no wings, I can cry but I have no eyes. What am I?"

This riddle, much like the first, doesn't rely on complex calculations but rather on creative thinking and a bit of imagination. It highlights how brain teasers can entertain while challenging your mind to think outside the box.

Take a look here at the post:

Why brain teasers capture the internet’s attention

So, why do brain teasers like these capture our attention so easily? The answer lies in their simplicity and intrigue. They don't just test our knowledge or understanding of mathematical concepts; they encourage us to think critically and approach problems from unexpected angles. Moreover, their viral nature on social media platforms like X creates an interactive environment where users are eager to solve them and share their thoughts.

These teasers act as a mental exercise, providing a sense of accomplishment when solved. They also encourage social engagement, as people from around the world come together to share their solutions or offer clever answers. The combination of challenge, curiosity, and the joy of solving a puzzle makes brain teasers an internet sensation.

So, the next time you come across a maths-based brain teaser, be sure to give it a go – you never know, you might just crack the code!