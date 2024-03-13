Brain teasers: Can you find out how long it will take 100 Elves to make 100 dolls?

Brain teasers are a fantastic way to keep your mind occupied. They challenge your problem-solving skills and logical reasoning, making them a great exercise for your brain. If you happen to love solving brain teasers like this, then we have just the one for you. This particular brain teaser involves debunking a maths-related problem. While at first glance it may seem simple, it can quickly turn into a challenge that requires careful consideration and attention to detail. So, are you ready to take on this brain teaser and put your skills to the test? Do you think you can solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@SurveyWorld)

This brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page 'SurveyWorld'. This page often shares various kinds of puzzles that leave a person scratching their heads. Their latest puzzle reads, "If it takes five elves and five minutes to make five dolls, then how long will it take 100 elves to make 100 dolls?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of number 3 in this maths test without using pen and paper?)

An individual wrote, "Elves, being magical creatures, can get done in 5 seconds. But as per riddle, it will take five minutes."

A second added, "100 minutes? One doll per elf, per minute."

A third commented, "A minute?"

Many others said that 'five minutes' is the correct answer.

Earlier, another puzzle went viral on social media. It featured a school-level maths puzzle. This was shared on Instagram on the page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. Their brain teaser states, "Comment your answer. If 2+2÷2X2," then what will be the value of this equation?"