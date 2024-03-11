Brain teaser: Can you answer this school-level maths puzzle without using a calculator?

Are you looking for a way to spend your time in a challenging and productive manner? We have just the thing for you. A brain teaser is an excellent way to test your skills, have some fun, and keep yourself engaged for hours or even days. In this particular challenge, you will be putting your mathematical knowledge to the test. So, do you think you will be able to solve it? Give it a try and see for yourself. Brain teaser: Are you up for this challenge?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page named 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. This Instagram page generally shares various kinds of puzzles, ranging from riddles and maths equations to even logical reasoning questions. Moreover, each question tests your skills in a different way. In their latest brain teaser, the question states, "Comment your answer. If 2+2÷2X2," then what will be the value of this equation? (Also Read: Brain teaser: Are you smart enough to solve this elementary school level puzzle?)

Can you solve this? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Several people flocked to the comments section to reveal their answers. Were you able to solve it? If not, let us tell you what others said as the answer to this question. Many netizens said that the solution is "4".

Earlier, another school-level brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on the same Instagram page, and it requires you to use your reasoning and maths skills. The question states, "(9×5-8)=6." Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

After this brain teaser was shared, it gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that "37/6" is the solution to this puzzle.

What is the answer according to you?