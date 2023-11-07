Are you good at puzzles? Help this witch find her broom in this brain teaser

A brain teaser that has left people staring at their screens and scratching their heads was shared on social media by a Hungary-based digital artist. In it, one can see a witch and an array of brooms. The challenge is to find the broom which belongs to her. Can you solve this puzzle that requires keen observation? Brain Teaser: Can you find the broom that belongs to the witch? (Facebook/Gergely Dudás)

“Can you help the witch find her broom? It’s the one that is not like any other,” wrote Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, while sharing the brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser shows various kinds of brooms of the same colour and size. However, the brooms have different patterns, and each has a pair. However, one among them is an odd one. Can you find the odd one out in just 10 seconds?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared, the brain teaser has amassed nearly 500 reactions, and the numbers are still going up. Many even shared the brain teaser with friends and family. A few even dropped comments on the post.

Check out how puzzle enthusiasts reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found it!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Found it. Thanks.”

“Found it. There is a odd one out,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “The brooms all look the same. But if you’re talking about the hidden one, then YES, I found it!”

“Could also have been the one on the right in the second row. The darker side is narrower,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Lol. I had to watch the video to realise which one it was!”

“This is fun!” exclaimed a seventh.

An eighth enquired, “And what about the handles?”

