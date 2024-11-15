Only a maths whiz can crack this mind-bending brain teaser that 92% of people fail to solve

Maths has always been a subject that evokes mixed reactions – some find it thrilling, while others struggle to wrap their heads around it. But there's one thing almost everyone can agree on: brain teasers involving maths are always a fun challenge. If you're someone who enjoys these mind-bending puzzles, we’ve got an exciting treat for you. A tricky maths brain teaser grabbed internet's attention, confusing many.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only the sharpest minds can solve this tricky riddle about siblings)

The question that stumped internet

A brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Bits Hub has grabbed attention on internet. The question, posed as an image, reads:

6 ÷ 2(1 + 2) = ?

a) 01

b) 09

The post also claims that 92% of people fail this "simple" test.

This seemingly simple puzzle has garnered over 5k views and more than 200 comments, sparking debate about the correct answer.

Check out the post here:

The internet reacts

The internet’s reaction has been nothing short of lively. One user, expressing frustration at the ambiguous nature of the question, wrote, "How is anyone supposed to know which operation takes precedence? It’s all about interpretation, and there’s no right answer." Another user agreed, commenting, "This is exactly why I hated maths in school. Too many rules and exceptions. It’s enough to make your head spin!"

(Also read: You are a puzzle master if you know which glass gets filled first in this brain teaser)

However, not all responses were negative. Some users showed off their mathematical prowess. "I love a good challenge," said one. "The answer is 9 – you solve the parentheses first, then divide."

On the other hand, a few commenters were clearly enjoying the confusion. "I’ve read the explanation a few times, and I still don’t get it," another user admitted, adding, "Maths should never be this complicated!"

A more philosophical user remarked, "It’s interesting how this shows how differently people approach problems. It’s not about the answer, it’s about the process."

And, of course, some lighthearted humour emerged from the mix: "I failed, but at least I’m not alone – 92% of people got it wrong!"