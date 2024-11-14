You are a puzzle master if you know which glass gets filled first in this brain teaser

With brain teasers becoming increasingly popular on social media, many users are engaging with puzzles online to boost their cognitive abilities and improve their problem-solving skills. So, if you want to test your brain muscles, we have an amazing brain teaser for you. The post shows a tap through which water is flowing down into seven glasses.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub )

This puzzle was shared by @Brainy_Bits_Hub on X and asked a simple question "Which glass will be filled first?"

The post shows a tap through which water is flowing down. Seven glasses are placed under the tap connected by tubes at different heights. All glasses are connected by the tubes. Your task is to figure out which glass gets filled first.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

If you were able to solve this brain teaser within 15 seconds, you are a true puzzle champion.

The comments were flooded by users who claimed to have solved the puzzle. While some said it was 4 others opined it was 3. "3. 4’s pipe is closed so it won’t get filled at all. 1 has to fill up 3 before it can keep filling. And the rest are either blocked or need the top jar to fill up to the pipe, but that means that 3 and 1 have to both be filled first," wrote one user.

A classic maths brain teaser

If you liked the above puzzle, here's another brain teaser for you to try. This puzzle was posted by @brain_teaser_1 on X and has left many social media users puzzled. The IQ test proposes a series of maths equations which have to be solved to answer the last equation.

The brain teaser reads," IQ test: 8+8= 56, 6+6=30, 4+4=12, So 2+2=?"

While it may appear to be a simple series of equations, the solution lies in figuring out the relationship between the numbers. Here's a hint from us: Try to use a different arithmetic operation to see if the equation makes sense.

If you are able to find the answer, you are a true maths champion who knows their way around brain teasers.