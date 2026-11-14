OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, allowing AI agents to shop and pay for users with biometric approval

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment feature that allows artificial intelligence agents to complete online purchases on behalf of users, while requiring their approval before money is spent.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Wallet, allowing AI agents to shop and pay for users with biometric approval. (REUTERS)

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(Also read: 'She didn’t act alone': US man sues OpenAI, claims ChatGPT helped estranged wife plan his murder)

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The company announced the feature on Friday, November 13, saying it was developed with American Express, Mastercard and Visa. According to OpenAI's official announcement, the wallet will initially be available through dots, its personal AI agent service, to a limited group of ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States.

How ChatGPT Wallet works

Users can save an eligible payment card in the wallet once and ask their dot to help shop for products or services. When the agent is ready to pay, the user is shown the merchant, items, total cost and selected card before confirming the transaction.

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{{^usCountry}} Approval requires a security check, such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. OpenAI says each authorisation creates a record of the purchase, giving users a way to verify what they permitted the agent to buy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Approval requires a security check, such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. OpenAI says each authorisation creates a record of the purchase, giving users a way to verify what they permitted the agent to buy. {{/usCountry}}

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The agent and retailer do not receive the user's actual card details. Instead, a payment network generates a substitute credential, or payment token, that can be used through existing checkout systems.

Customers continue to transact directly with businesses and retain their card rewards and protections for eligible disputes. Merchants remain responsible for fulfilling orders, returns and customer service.

Who can use the feature?

According to OpenAI's release notes, the gradual rollout is restricted to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 or older in the US who have an eligible US-issued card and US billing address.

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Users can begin by asking their dot to add a card to Wallet. However, OpenAI cautioned that some websites may not yet support agent-led purchases. Approval of a payment also does not necessarily mean an order has been placed, so customers should check the retailer's confirmation.

(Also read: Nani talks to ChatGPT thinking it’s a real person, granddaughter says: ‘I don’t have the heart to tell her’)

What comes next?

OpenAI plans to give users more freedom to delegate routine purchases by setting rules covering spending limits, product categories and time periods. These controls are planned for the future and are not part of the initial rollout.

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The company has also published guidance for retailers on making websites accessible to shopping agents and avoiding payment rejections.

The launch comes as technology companies explore ways for AI assistants to move beyond recommending products and take on practical tasks, including completing transactions.