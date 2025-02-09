Menu Explore
OpenAI set to air first TV ad at Super Bowl, rivals Google and Meta also part of AI ad lineup

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 09, 2025 07:09 PM IST

OpenAI plans to air its first TV commercial during the Super Bowl, marking its entry into advertising, suggest reports.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is likely to air its first TV commercial during Super Bowl, the Wall Street Journal said in a report citing sources. While OpenAI had neither confirmed nor denied the news, this will be OpenAI's first foray into commercial advertising.

Sam Altman's OpenAI has reached over 300 million weekly active users since 2022.(AFP)
Sam Altman's OpenAI has reached over 300 million weekly active users since 2022.(AFP)

Among the world's most coveted televised events for advertisers, Super Bowl guarantees huge audience and a creative Super Bowl commercial can generate massive buzz. The price for a 30-second ad spot during the 2025 Super Bowl has gone for up to $8 million.

Sam Altman's OpenAI, which is part-owned by Microsoft released ChatGPT in late 2022 and has over 300 million weekly active users today.

The buzz around the liekly advertisement comes amid OpenAI appointing its first chief marketing officer (CMO) Kate Rouch in December. The company may now be focusing on marketing.

Also ahead of the Super Bowl, OpenAI underwent its first rebrand with a new logo and typeface to “blend geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character to counter any robotic precision and make things feel more human."

AI giants to advertise at Super Bowl

OpenAI's rival Google had ran ads promoting its AI prowess during last year's Super Bowl. Google is returning to promote its large language model, Gemini, but had to edit the ad after a cheese fact went viral for being overstated. The AI-generated copy in the commercial claimed that Gouda accounts “for 50 to 60 percent of the world’s consumption" instead of cheddar and mozzarella.

Another Rival, Meta, will be advertising its AI Ray-Bans. Amazon-backed Anthropic has decided to sit this one out. Last year, it aired a 5-second ad that read “Claude is AI for all of us. Anthropic."

The 2024 Super Bowl drew an estimated 210 million viewers.

(Also read: Indian-origin Akash Bobba’s ex-classmate defends him amid OpenAI employee’s ‘babies are in charge of our money’ post)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
