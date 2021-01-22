Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people
A video showcasing an interaction between the owners of an upscale eatery and its manager has received backlash on social media and left people irked. The establishment in question is called Cannoli by Cafe Soul and is located in Islamabad, Pakistan.
The clip starts with two women introducing themselves as the owners of the place. They then go on to interact with the manager of the eatery and ask him to introduce himself in English. He does so while struggling to speak the language properly. How the women mockingly react to this has now left people fuming.
The video is now being shared by many on Twitter. Pakistani journalist Raza Ahmad Rumi tweeted, “This is just so sad. Class privilege, colonial hangover and depravity of Pakistani elite -- all rolled into one clip. The hero here is this manager and my salam to him for his hard work, dedication and putting up with this!” he wrote while sharing the clip.
The hashtag #BoycottCannoli is also being used by many while sharing their reactions. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the hashtag also trended on Twitter.
Here’s how others on Twitter reacted to the incident:
The eatery also shared a note on their official Instagram profile after the video went viral:
What are your thoughts on this incident?
