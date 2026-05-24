Pakistani woman says corporate culture makes employees feel guilty for taking leave: ‘Rest needs justification’
A Pakistani woman said corporate jobs made employees feel guilty for taking paid leaves they were allowed to use.
A Pakistani woman has sparked a conversation on corporate culture after sharing why many employees feel guilty even when they use leaves that are officially allowed to them.
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Taking to Instagram, Maheer shared a video in which she spoke about the anxiety many working professionals experience before taking time off. She said, “Why do corporate jobs make you feel guilty for using the leaves you are literally allowed to take? I am taking a paid leave on Eid day 3, and the funniest part is, I've already planned all my work around it. I'll finish everything before the leave. I'm not disappearing randomly. I'm literally using one of my allowed leaves. So, why do I still feel guilty?”
She added that many corporate employees would relate to the pressure of having to justify rest. “And I know so many corporate employees understand this feeling. That weird anxiety before taking a leave, that feeling that you need to overexplain yourself, that guilt like you're disappointing someone just because you want one day for yourself,” she said.
‘Rest needs justification’
In the video, Maheer said corporate culture often makes employees believe that taking a break is something that must be earned rather than treated as a normal part of work life. “And I think corporate culture slowly conditions you into feeling like rest needs justification,” she said.
She further added, “But recently, I realized something. At the end of the day, this is my job. I care about my work, I try my best, I do everything responsibly, but my entire existence cannot revolve around productivity. And taking a leave on Eid does not make me lazy, irresponsible, or unserious about my career.”
Maheer said many people struggle with what she described as “toxic guilt” around resting. “I think a lot of us are struggling with this toxic guilt around resting. Like we constantly need to earn our right to pause. I think I'll talk more about corporate guilt and burnout in another reel because I know so many people feel this,” she said.
(Also read: Pakistani woman shares experience of 10-hour layover in Mumbai: ‘Had an amazing time’)
The clip was shared with the caption, “corporate culture really convinces you that resting is something you need to earn first.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has garnered a few reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly how I feel every time I apply for leave.” Another said, “The overexplaining part is so real.” A third commented, “Paid leaves are part of our rights, not a favour.” Another user wrote, “Corporate guilt is honestly exhausting.” Someone else added, “Rest should not come with shame.” Another reaction read, “This needs to be said louder.” A user also said, “Workplaces need to normalise people taking their own leaves.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More