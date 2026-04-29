‘GPA does not matter’: Pakistani woman at Tesla shares how she landed a €50K to €70K job

A Pakistani woman working at Tesla Amsterdam has drawn attention online after sharing how she secured a role at the company despite not having a traditional tech background. The woman, identified as Samareen Zubair from Karachi, Pakistan, appeared in an Instagram video shared by Mansoor Khan, where she spoke about her job, salary range, interview process and advice for others looking to work in the Netherlands. A Pakistani woman revealed how she got hired by Tesla in Amsterdam and shared her salary details. (Instagram/mansoor__khan)

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In the clip, when asked where she works, Zubair said, “I work at Tesla Amsterdam.” She added that her role at the company is that of an Associate Instructional Designer.

Speaking about the salary range for the role, she said, “Anyone in my job role makes from around 50k to 70k Euros per year.”

How she got the job Zubair said she found the vacancy on LinkedIn and later applied through Tesla’s careers page. She also explained that the hiring process involved several stages.

“It started off with a screening call, followed by an interview with my manager, followed by a case study, and then in the next interview I presented my case study to the rest of the team and then finally my interview with the HR,” she said.

When asked about her educational background, Zubair shared that she had studied Psychology before completing a Research Masters in Social and Behavioural Sciences. Asked how it was connected to her current role, she said, “It's not entirely related to it, however, there is some importance of psychology in training and learning development. However, I did do a bunch of certifications via Udemy on the side.”

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She also said that GPA did not matter “at all” in her experience.

The video was shared with the caption, “Most cool jobs these days are for techies. But not all. So how do you land jobs in tech companies with non tech educational backgrounds? Hear it from Samareen.”

Watch the clip here: