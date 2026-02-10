Who is Raj Jegannathan? Indian-origin Tesla VP who reported to Elon Musk quits after 13 years
Raj Jegannathan shared about his exit from Tesla in a LinkedIn post.
Tesla Vice President Raj Jegannathan, who was with the company for 13 years, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post. Jegannathan, who was vice president of information technology, AI infrastructure, business apps and information security, said that his “journey at Tesla has been one of continuous evolution.”
“It is challenging to encapsulate 13 years in a single post. The journey at Tesla has been one of continuous evolution. From the technical intricacies of designing, building, and operating one of the world's largest AI clusters to impactful contributions in IT, Security, Sales, and Service, it has been a privilege to serve,” the exec wrote.
He explained, “A comprehensive end-to-end understanding of the business has been essential—enabling the team to harness AI effectively to achieve meaningful outcomes across products and customer support.”
“To the teams: You are exceptional. Thank you for being partners and for teaching something new every day. As I move on, I do so with a full heart and excitement for what lies ahead. Thank you, Tesla for this wonderful opportunity!” he added.
Why did he leave Tesla?
Though Jegannathan didn’t explain the reason for his departure, employees within the company familiar with the matter told CNBC that, since January, he had stopped being active on the company's internal systems. He was one of those executives who reported directly to Elon Musk.
How did social media react?
Pat Ruelke, a Tesla employee, wrote, “Thank you, Raj, for your leadership and dedication. Enabling our teams to think above and beyond while actually creating big value.” An advisor at Tesla, Beau Snyder, posted, “Thank you for all you did for Tesla and for all the support you gave the teams. It was a pleasure getting to know you a little bit better during the last few months. I’m sorry to see you go, and I wish you all the best.”
Another individual commented, “It was truly an amazing experience working under your leadership, Raj Jegannathan. You are an inspiring, forward-thinking leader. Wishing you continued success in all your future endeavours.” A fourth expressed, “It’s rare to see someone who doesn’t hesitate to step up and execute when the right opportunity is within reach. Rock on!”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Jegannathan completed his schooling from A.R.L.M Matric Hr Sec School and his B.Sc from St.Joseph's College of Arts and Science, both in Tamil Nadu. He then pursued an MCA at Sacred Heart College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.
He joined Tesla in 2012 as a senior staff engineer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has held various roles at the company over the years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More