Who is Raj Jegannathan? Indian-origin Tesla VP who reported to Elon Musk quits after 13 years

Tesla Vice President Raj Jegannathan, who was with the company for 13 years, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post. Jegannathan, who was vice president of information technology, AI infrastructure, business apps and information security, said that his “journey at Tesla has been one of continuous evolution.” Raj Jegannathan, who joined Tesla as an engineer, rose to the rank of VP. (REUTERS)

“It is challenging to encapsulate 13 years in a single post. The journey at Tesla has been one of continuous evolution. From the technical intricacies of designing, building, and operating one of the world's largest AI clusters to impactful contributions in IT, Security, Sales, and Service, it has been a privilege to serve,” the exec wrote.

He explained, “A comprehensive end-to-end understanding of the business has been essential—enabling the team to harness AI effectively to achieve meaningful outcomes across products and customer support.”

“To the teams: You are exceptional. Thank you for being partners and for teaching something new every day. As I move on, I do so with a full heart and excitement for what lies ahead. Thank you, Tesla for this wonderful opportunity!” he added.