Elon Musk's Starlink's entry in Pakistan stalled over data security concerns, regulatory hurdles

The license to Starlink, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, to operate satellite internet in Pakistan has been denied over data security concerns. The satellite-based internet services would primarily be provided in remote areas like Balochistan. (Bloomberg)

Officials have said that the slowing down of the approval process for Starlink is over unresolved security and geopolitical concerns, PTI news agency reported citing local media.

The Pakistan government has flagged the issue that Starlink could transmit certain data bypassing Pakistan's monitoring, regulatory and safety checks, Express Tribune reported citing sources. “We cannot allow a license to Starlink without ensuring a safety check to ensure the safety of the data of consumers in Pakistan,” Express Tribune cited a senior government official as saying.

Pakistan at present exercises control over internet data, with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) being the majority stakeholder in the undersea cable infrastructure.

However, authorities fear that the entry of foreign companies, particularly Starlink, could mean loss of similar control, along with worries regarding data theft.

According to sources cited by PTI, the satellite-based internet services would primarily be provided in remote areas like Balochistan, where conventional internet services are limited or unavailable.

Trump-Musk fallout, China competition amplify issue Apart from data security concerns, the fallout between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk could be another reason the Pakistani authorities are hesitant in granting security clearance to Starlink.

According to officials, the move could risk displeasing Trump. Given that Pakistan and US have witnessed improved relations after the Republican President's return to power, the former does not want to take any step which would raise concerns in Washington.

Meanwhile, there are five companies seeking licenses for operating satellite-based internet services in Pakistan at present, PTI cited the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) as saying. These include Starlink and China-based Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Limited (SSST).

Chinese companies have already had an upper hand in the Pakistani market over US firms, and are now seeking to enter Pakistan's satellite internet market, while viewing Starlink as a direct competitor. PSARB officials said that the government had completed consultations with stakeholders, but requires time to implement safety mechanisms before allowing commencement of satellite-based internet services.

At present, relevant authorities monitor internet services in the country and can suspend them citing security concerns, PTI reported. However, officials might face an issue blocking satellite-based services in the same manner.