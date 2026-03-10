Who is Sendil Palani? Tesla executive steps down after 17 years, Elon Musk reacts

Palani also recalled the intense work culture in Tesla’s early years, saying employees were deeply committed to building the company. “I slept under my desk in San Carlos, CA at least once, and I wasn’t the only one,” he wrote, adding that the dedication and collaboration of Tesla’s team helped the company grow into what it is today.

“After seventeen incredible years, my latest chapter at Tesla has come to a close,” Palani wrote, describing his time at the company as deeply fulfilling. He said he joined Tesla in late 2008 when the company was facing serious financial pressure. “Tesla barely survived Christmas 2008. I started a few days later in our Finance team, under an ongoing ‘Tesla Deathwatch’,” he said.

Tesla Vice President of Finance Sendil Palani has stepped down after spending nearly 17 years at the electric vehicle maker. Palani announced the move in a post on X, reflecting on his long journey at the company and recalling the early days when Tesla was struggling to stay afloat.

In his message, Palani thanked colleagues across departments and praised their teamwork. He said working closely with engineers and other teams gave him insights that went far beyond traditional finance training. “To my former Finance team: You are heroes within a company full of heroics, given the full-body workout that is your daily job,” he said. “To my colleagues across the rest of the company - I am grateful for the time that you have spent to educate me, including during my stints outside of the Finance team,” he added.

Palani went on to say that for him, “late-night sessions on topics ranging from the physics of a brake rotor to the training of a neural network proved more valuable than any classroom experience that came before.” He wrote that his years at Tesla would remain one of the most meaningful phases of his career. “Going to work is not supposed to be this much fun.”

(Also Read: xAI techie says ‘never felt more alive’ after 19-hour shift, internet says ‘it’s not a flex’)

How did Elon Musk react? He also thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his leadership and approach to problem-solving. “A heartfelt thanks for your endless love of humanity, and for demonstrating the power of thinking from first principles at all times, about all things. When Abundance is achieved and money ceases to have meaning, these lessons will be the most valuable commodity in our economy,” he said.

“To the outside world, who may not have experienced the above first-hand: Remember that Tesla’s mission is so ambitious and complex that any narrative about the company is naturally an oversimplification. Seek the truth about the company at all times. And support it in any way that you can! There are few higher callings/better uses of your time.” Palani concluded.

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Thanks for an epic contribution over many years!”

(Also Read: Top Elon Musk aide says fried chicken injured his throat, internet says ‘Fly to India’ for endoscopy)

Who is Sendil Palani? According to his LinkedIn profile, Palani studied engineering and finance at some of the top universities in the United States. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from The Wharton School. He later earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a master’s degree in Environment and Resources from Stanford University.

Palani began his career as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York. He first joined Tesla in 2009 as a Senior Financial Analyst and held roles including Finance Manager and Manager of Powertrain Business Development. After brief stints at Google and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, he returned to Tesla in 2014. He then rose through several leadership roles in finance before becoming Vice President of Finance in 2021.