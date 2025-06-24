Panic at Qatar mall after Iran strikes. Chilling video shows people running for exit

Iran launched missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar on Monday, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. As explosions were heard in the Qatari capital of Doha, a video emerged showing panicked shoppers running from a mall in the city. Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

The widely-circulated video shows the moment that mall-goers began to panic and run. Men, women and children were all filmed making a beeline for the exit.

You can watch the video here.

According to Newsweek, the video was filmed at Villaggio Mall in Doha after Iran launched a missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which serves as the regional headquarters for the US Central Command.

What happened in Qatar?

Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday. Iran announced on state television that it had attacked forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme.

What did Qatar say on the strikes?

Qatar said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported. Flights coming in and out of the state were grounded to “ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors”, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in the afternoon. Flights resumed hours later.

“I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of US casualties,” a US defense official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Is there a ceasefire now?

Hours after the strike, US President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

However, Israel warned its public to take shelter after detecting missile launches from Iran early Tuesday. According to AP, the launches came after 4 a.m. local time in Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes.

It is unclear yet how the latest developments will impact possible ceasefire agreements.

(With inputs from agencies)