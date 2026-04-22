‘Papa ne auto chalaya, mummy ne ghar sambhala’: Mumbai man takes parents on first-ever flight

A heartwarming video of a son surprising his hardworking parents with their first major vacation has won people’s hearts. The man took to Instagram to share his father’s transition from driving an auto-rickshaw to witnessing his mother’s adventurous spirit during a dream trip. For the man, seeing his parents, who spent their lives sacrificing for his future, finally live for themselves was more than just a holiday; he described their smiles as his "life's greatest achievement." The Mumbai man with his parents. (Instagram/@skip_with_chetan)

“Papa ne poori zindagi auto chalaya… aur mummy ne poori zindagi ghar sambhala [My father has driven auto his whole life and my mother has managed home],” Chetan Tambe wrote on Instagram.

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He shared how they have never asked for much and “they only knew how to give.”

“On this trip, I saw a new side of them. While Dad was a bit hesitant, Mom turned out to be quite the adventurer! She tried everything from paragliding to riding ATVs,” reads his translated post.

He added, “Seeing them finally live for themselves after a lifetime of sacrificing for others was incredible. Honestly, the joy on their faces is my life's greatest achievement. Take your parents on a trip—their happiness is on another level.”

Tambe shared a video which shows his parents’ reactions to his surprise. At one point, his dad affectionately tells him how proud he is of him.