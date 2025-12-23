‘This is how proud parents look like’: Indian man takes mom, dad for office visit in Scotland

For many Indians working abroad, one of the ultimate markers of success is the opportunity to show their parents the life they have built in a foreign land. Instagram content creator Mayur, who is working in Scotland, recently lived this emotional moment and shared a video online. He recorded his parents visiting his workplace. The NRI with his parents who visited his office in Scotland. (Instagram/@just.mayur.things)

“Seeing my parents walk through my workplace in another country and speak with such peace and pride was overwhelming. Their happiness came from meeting my colleagues and knowing that I am respected, valued, and surrounded by kind people. The peace on their faces is my biggest achievement,” Mayur wrote in an Instagram post.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “2025 in Scotland. This is how proud parents look like,” accompanied by an image of Mayur standing with his parents in front of a helicopter.

In a video, he asks his mom, “So, how did you feel after visiting the office?” She replies, “I felt really good,” and adds, “The company is really nice.” In the meantime, his dad also joins the conversation and expresses that he feels fantastic after the visit.

His mom continues, “The colleagues in the company are so kind. Now we don’t have to worry about you at all. They take care of you like family.” Agreeing, his dad says, “You’re lucky to have such a team. The video ends as the dad shows a thumbs-up sign and says, “Go ahead.”

A snippet shows his parents sitting inside the helicopter, smiling.

(HT.com has reached out to Mayur, this report will be updated when he responds)

How did social media react?

The video has prompted a wave of heartwarming reactions on social media. People posted varied comments. An individual expressed, “Bhai, this reel genuinely made me proud as a stranger. I can only imagine how incredibly proud your parents must feel. Kudos to you, brother.” Another commented, “When you call or take your family to your workplace without any occasion like family day or anything, that's a real celebration.”

A third reacted, “If your parents are PROUD of you, you already won 99.99%.” A fourth wrote, “Bro, you won in life.”