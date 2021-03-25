Pastry chef’s chocolate Ferris wheel is making netizens drool. Seen it yet?

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s life-like chocolaty creations may have caught your eye if you’re a regular on the Internet. From stunning chocolate models of motorcycle, compass to an elephant and a gorilla, each creation is something to stare at. Guichon is back with another amazing sculpture and this time it moves also! We must warn you that after watching this clip you may find a tingling in your sweet tooth.

“The Chocolate Ferris Wheel! Fully interactive sweet ride!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the chef sculpting the base of the Ferris wheel with chocolate slabs. He then moves on to make the wheel and spokes entirely from chocolate. The entire process is indeed a treat for the eyes.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on March 22, the clip has garnered over 3.7 lakh likes and several comments. Netizens were stunned after watching the incredible and perfectly crafted chocolate Ferris wheel. While many expressed their wish to take a bite from it, others simply wanted to display it at their homes inside a glass box.

“I will put it in a big glass box, not gonna eat that,” wrote an Instagram user. “Phenomenal and amazing,” commented another. “The video just made hungry,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this delicious creation?