Home / Trending / Pastry chef’s chocolate Ferris wheel is making netizens drool. Seen it yet?
trending

Pastry chef’s chocolate Ferris wheel is making netizens drool. Seen it yet?

“The Chocolate Ferris Wheel! Fully interactive sweet ride!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The image shows Amaury Guichon crafting the chocolate Ferris Wheel.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s life-like chocolaty creations may have caught your eye if you’re a regular on the Internet. From stunning chocolate models of motorcycle, compass to an elephant and a gorilla, each creation is something to stare at. Guichon is back with another amazing sculpture and this time it moves also! We must warn you that after watching this clip you may find a tingling in your sweet tooth.

“The Chocolate Ferris Wheel! Fully interactive sweet ride!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the chef sculpting the base of the Ferris wheel with chocolate slabs. He then moves on to make the wheel and spokes entirely from chocolate. The entire process is indeed a treat for the eyes.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

Man’s final paycheck delivered to him in the form of 90,000 oil covered pennies

Endangered California condor could return to Pacific Northwest after 100 years

US President Joe Biden’s dog Major returns to White House

Since being shared on March 22, the clip has garnered over 3.7 lakh likes and several comments. Netizens were stunned after watching the incredible and perfectly crafted chocolate Ferris wheel. While many expressed their wish to take a bite from it, others simply wanted to display it at their homes inside a glass box.

“I will put it in a big glass box, not gonna eat that,” wrote an Instagram user. “Phenomenal and amazing,” commented another. “The video just made hungry,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this delicious creation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chocolate pastry chef
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP