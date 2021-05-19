Home / Trending / Pastry chef sculpts life-size chocolate sea turtle from scratch. Video is drool-worthy
The image shows the finished chocolate sculpture by Amaury Guichon.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)
Pastry chef sculpts life-size chocolate sea turtle from scratch. Video is drool-worthy

  • The life-size chocolate sea turtle by pastry chef Amaury Guichon may make your mouth water.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Bikes, Christmas trees and even a mobile Ferris wheel- these are some of the few chocolaty creations by the talented pastry chef Amaury Guichon. Now, Guichon has shared a stunning video showcasing his skills while making a life-size sea turtle and its baby entirely from chocolate. We should warn you that the clip may leave you craving for some of that sugary goodness.

“The Sea Turtle! This Chocolate creation is full of love, it represents mother and baby sea turtle swimming on an anemone, it is probably my most realistic organic sculpture, it took me 4 days and 60lbs of chocolate,” informs the caption. The video shows Guichon starting off with the shell of the turtle and gradually sculpting the head and body of the creature.

Take a look at the clip:


Shared on May 12, the clip has garnered over one million views and several reactions. While many couldn’t stop drooling over the scrumptious sculpture, others simply lauded Guichon’s talent in making such perfect life-size creatures.

“I will forever be in awe of your creations,” said an Instagram user. “I’m speechless! This one is incredible,” commented another. “Just when I thought that your creations can get more amazing,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this sculpture?

