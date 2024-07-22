Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma would love to fund this business idea. Here's what it's about

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, recently shared that he would love to fund a company that can help dogs. The 46-year-old founder reposted a picture showcasing Istanbul's initiative for stray dogs and said he would be willing to invest in an idea like this. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during an event in Mumbai, (PTI)

The picture he reshared shows that if a person puts plastic bottles for recycling in a vending machine, it will, in exchange, instantly release food and water for the stray dogs.

While sharing this, Sharma, in the post wrote, "I will love to fund this, need some champion of change." (Also Read: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to scammer giving valuable cyber security tips to man)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 60,000 views. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reaction. (Also Read: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to scammer giving valuable cyber security tips to man)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "It's amazing how a simple act of recycling can make such a big difference in the lives of these animals. Imagine if every city adopted this approach—what a difference we could make!"

Another X user Swayambhu Soham, said, "Are you serious, sir? This is amazing and a great solution for plastic waste as well as to control the dog population. Feeding helps us to build trust & to neuter dogs. Individual rescuers can neuter the dogs at a faster pace. If you are serious, we can do it."

"Wonderful thought and great idea re the vending machine - takes care of issues!" commented a third.

Someone else said, "This is just awesome. They belong to the city or place like any other human being. Humans creating nuisances—no one is bothered—but when it comes to animals, everyone has to say something negative. Shelters are for sick and disabled dogs, not for healthy ones. I am in."