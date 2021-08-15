People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

Pizza is a dish that is loved by many. However, there are also some who are not a fan of the cheesy dish. Just like there will always be some who would not enjoy eating dishes that are otherwise extremely popular. This tweet, which has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments, perfectly highlights some such dislikes of people. Chances are either you’ll relate to these ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about the popular dishes or the tweets will leave you irked.

It all started with a tweet shared by American writer Damon Young. “Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion. I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse,” he wrote.

Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion.



I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse. — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 11, 2021

Since being shared, his post has gathered more than 7,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also prompted people to come up with different kinds of reactions.

“People who make a point of only eating bananas of 4 and under in ripeness and seem proud of it need to get over themselves and stop being so precious,” tweeted an individual and shared this image:

The image shows a tweet.(Twitter@niltiac)

“No food should contain lemon or lemon flavoring. That includes seafood. That includes cookies and pies. Ditto for orange, lime and any other citrus. They are fine in a beverage, but NOT IN MY FOOD. On a related note, no fruit/chocolate dessert combos,” expressed a Twitter user. “Raw tomatoes should never be on sandwiches,” commented another. “Pizza is boring (just greasy toppings on bread),” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

Raisins. 🤢 Literally little mushy balls of poison. Oh look, you left some grapes out in the sun and they shrivelled up? Let’s eat them. 🤮 — Leslie (@coke_bear_4) August 12, 2021

Whoa, whoa, whoa...



Ok then. Here's mine:

Ketchup should not be used on anything. — Craig Terlson (@cterlson) August 11, 2021

mango is fine as a flavour, but so overrated in its natural state — The Sun Also Pfizes (@THAT_Reuben) August 11, 2021

While reacting to the various kinds of responses he received, Young shared another post. “Okay, I need to get to bed, but I’m genuinely surprised by: 1. The rejection of mango. (I never knew such intense feelings existed.) 2. People who actually share my feelings about potatoes. Solidarity. Thank you everyone for your goodwill and generosity,” he wrote.

Okay, I need to get to bed, but I’m genuinely surprised by:



1. The rejection of mango. (I never knew such intense feelings existed.)



2. People who actually share my feelings about potatoes. Solidarity.



Thank you everyone for your goodwill and generosity. — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

