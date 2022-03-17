Pics of rainbow eucalyptus trees shared on Twitter mesmerise people

A post about rainbow eucalyptus tree shared on Twitter has left people amazed. Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the post contains four images of the wonderful creation of nature. There is a possibility that the incredible pictures will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colourful tree in the world. The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright coloured bark below,” he wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the pictures that may leave you mesmerised:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has amassed more than 800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It is time for us to prevent preserve and plant such wonders for our future generations to get a glance of it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazingly beautiful,” posted another. “Unique painting by nature. Beautiful,” expressed a third.

Rainbow eucalyptus trees showcasing vibrant colours can grow over 200-feet-tall, reports National Geographic.

What are your thoughts on the post?

