PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Meloni during Italy visit, internet erupts with ‘#Melodi’ jokes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a sweet twist to diplomacy during his ongoing visit to Italy after gifting a pack of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The moment triggered a flood of reactions online over the viral “Melodi” meme associated with the two leaders. PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video. In a video shared online, PM Modi was seen handing over a bag of the iconic Melody candies to Meloni as both leaders burst into laughter during the exchange. “Thank you for the gift,” Meloni wrote while posting the clip on X. In the video, Meloni could also be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… very, very good toffee. It is Melody,” before the two leaders shared another laugh. Watch the video below:

(Also Read: ‘Melodi’ gets sweeter: PM Modi gifts a pack of Melody toffee to Meloni | Video) Social media reactions The playful moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users calling it the “ultimate #Melodi crossover". Notably, the hashtag “Melodi” - a blend of “Meloni” and “Modi” - has long been used by internet users while sharing photos and videos of the two leaders together. Reacting to the video, one X user wrote, “PM Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Giorgia Meloni was the most ‘Team Melodi’ moment ever. Moment Hai Bhai Moment Hai.”

Another commented, “‘Melodi’ just became official. PM Modi gifting Melody to Giorgia Meloni is the most diplomatic way of saying: ‘Naam toh suna hi hoga!’”

“Best ad campaign of the year - done accidentally by two Prime Ministers and one ₹1 Melody toffee,” another user joked. A fourth user wrote, “From Parle-G to Melody… Modi ji’s diplomacy just went to the next sweet level.” Several users also shared memes and edited clips. Take a look below:

Parle, the brand which manufactures the toffee, also reacted to the now-viral video. The company re-shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Sweetening relationships since 1983".