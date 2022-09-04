Police catch an angry, hissing alligator at an ATM in Texas. Watch rescue video

A Texas police officer apprehended an enraged alligator after it scared a woman using an ATM. And according to a report that has been published by Fox News on their official website - on September 2, the Lake Worth Police Department shared body camera footage of the brave 3.5-foot alligator that they had just managed to capture near a bank in Lake Worth, Texas, on social media. In the video, one of the officers can be heard expressing, "We’ve never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever." As the video progresses, one of the officers gets his catchpole on the alligator, which is then seen struggling on the ground close to the ATM booth.

And according to a video tweet that was shared by the police department, “CRIKEY! ALLIGATOR IN CUSTODY. Last night, our officers responded to a wildlife call at a local ATM "hissing" was reported near the ATM. Upon arrival, a 3 1/2 foot alligator was located! Our friends (...) arrived and relocated the alligator. Never a dull moment!” Additionally, the Lake Worth Police Department urged citizens not to handle wild animals on their own.

Take a look at the video right here:

Posted on September 2, this video has over 1.21 lakh views on it so far.

“I thought alligators kept their money in the River Bank,” hilariously commented a Facebook user. “He was just trying to do his banking before the holiday weekend!” posted another. “He was only trying to make a deposit,” shared a third. This comment was accompanied by emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes.