Prince William says he once wanted to become a policeman, then a DJ called 'DJ Xara’

Prince William, while appearing on a special episode of The Graham Norton Show, revealed that he once dreamt of being a policeman. The royal heir also added that there was a phase when he thought he would be a DJ with the stage name ‘DJ Xara’.

Prince William talking about his childhood career dreams during a special episode of The Graham Norton Show. (Screengrab)

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During his surprise appearance on the show, the prince discussed what he wanted to do if he wasn’t a royal. He shared his childhood career dreams when Norton asked if he had ever considered being something else.

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“I did want to be a policeman when I was younger. I thought I could make a good policeman,” the prince added after saying, "I'm rapidly trying to think about what I can say on television.”

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{{^usCountry}} Amid chuckles from the audience and the other guests, he continued, “I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid chuckles from the audience and the other guests, he continued, “I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well.” {{/usCountry}}

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As everyone erupted in laughter, Prince William carried on: “And I came up with a name, I was called DJ Xara, with an X. It wasn’t good”.

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Who were the other guests?

Prince Williman joined Australian conservationist Robert Irwin, Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, and English actress Hannah Waddingham on the show.

Prince William’s love for films:

Childhood career dreams were not the only thing the royal talked about. He discussed his love for Christopher Nolan films. He added that he is also a fan of the show The Celebrity Traitors.

“I love getting immersed in deep-thinking films. I like action films too, but I like something a bit different.”

He added, “I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining.”

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While talking about the TV show The Celebrity Traitors, the prince said, “I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.”

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The prince appeared on the show to talk about The Earthshot Prize, his environmental initiative.

“For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom, which got me down. I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards’ ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together.”

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The Graham Norton Show is a popular British talk show hosted by Graham Norton. During the show, all the celebrity guests sit together on a large red sofa to chat with each other and Norton.