A Pune-based founder has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses. From rent and groceries to fitness and lifestyle choices, the entrepreneur revealed how he spends around ₹1.1 lakh a month, prompting several Instagram users to react to his spending habits.

A Pune-based founder sparked reactions online after revealing his monthly expenditure of around ₹1.1 lakh. (Instagram/whysaksham) more less

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Saksham Gaur, shared a video saying, “Here’s what I spend my money on as a founder living in Pune. Firstly, this is not financial advice, this is just what I do for myself.”

A breakdown of monthly expenses

Gaur revealed that he shares a three-bedroom flat with two others, with his share of the monthly rent amounting to around ₹22,000. Additional household expenses, including house help, electricity and Wi-Fi, cost him around ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 every month.

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{{^usCountry}} While he was unsure about the household's combined grocery expenses, Gaur revealed that he spends a considerable amount on fruits and quick commerce orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While he was unsure about the household's combined grocery expenses, Gaur revealed that he spends a considerable amount on fruits and quick commerce orders. {{/usCountry}}

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“I spend around ₹1,000 for every two or three days on fruit, that comes to about ₹10,000 a month. My quick commerce orders are around ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 so far this month,” he said.

The founder also mentioned his upcoming trips to Goa and Hong Kong but chose not to include flight tickets in his calculations.

Spending on health and lifestyle

Gaur further revealed that he follows a prescribed diet and spends around ₹20,000 to ₹21,000 every month on supplements, while his gym membership costs approximately ₹2,500 per month.

Speaking about his personal purchases, he said, “I don't buy that many things for myself, but after waiting for four years, I finally bought these Sacai VaporWaffles for like ₹90,000.”

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He admitted that he does not actively track certain expenses, including eating out, bike maintenance and other miscellaneous purchases.

“I'm a big believer of not holding back when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle and spending on yourself,” he added.

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Total around 1.1 lakh. (I calculated later lol)”

Watch the clip here:

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How did Instagram users react?

The video drew several reactions from Instagram users, with some expressing surprise at his monthly expenditure and others enquiring about his business earnings.

One user wrote, “This monthly expense is someone's monthly dream salary and that someone is me”.

Another asked, “How much does your business make per month after all the expenses?”

A third user commented, “This is so cool”, while another remarked, “This is just wow”.

(Also read: Pune founder asks candidate ‘tune kiya kya hai’, expects him to work 16-hour shifts)

“Amazing bro,” wrote another user.

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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