‘I panicked’: Pune founder finds secret WhatsApp group, expects office gossip. Then this happens

A viral LinkedIn reflection by a Pune entrepreneur highlights the line between workplace secrecy and operational efficiency. Expecting negative gossip upon discovering a team chat created without his knowledge, the founder instead found a streamlined system in which employees collaborated to resolve issues before escalating them. Realising his staff was handling the routine workload independently, he celebrated the moment in a social media post. The Pune-based founder, Saksham Gaur. (LinkedIn/Saksham Gaur)

“I found out my entire team has a WhatsApp group against me. And oh, what a day to find this out. Because just ONE day before this, I posted a video about how my team is better than me,” Pune-based founder Saksham Gaur wrote.

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He recalled that the first thing he felt after making the discovery was panic. “So naturally, I panicked. A secret group? About me? I’m imagining the worst-case scenarios already.”

However, then he realised that it was not a group "against him” but one that runs “without him”. Explaining, Gaur continued, “My team discusses everything about the work I am supposed to do there first: What’s done. What’s pending. What needs solving. And then they filter it. If something doesn’t really need me, they just handle it. Among themselves.”

He confessed how it made him realise, “Your job as a founder isn’t to manage everything forever. It’s to hire people good enough that they stop needing you for the small stuff. So you can focus on the one thing only you can do: Scale the business.”

“So yeah, my team has a group chat that runs without me. And instead of being upset, I’m going to say: This is the whole point. This is what hiring right actually looks like,” the founder wrote in the concluding lines.