Punjab: 28kg heroin seized, 7 arrested with illicit arms, drug money

In a crackdown against organised crime and drug trafficking across Punjab, the state police executed three major operations resulting in the arrest of seven operatives and the seizure of a total of 27.95 kg of heroin, along with illegal weapons and drug money. The Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted a cross-border drug smuggling network, arresting four suspects and seizing 20 kg of heroin. (HT)

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted a cross-border drug smuggling network, arresting four suspects and seizing 20 kg of heroin. The Faridkot district police recovered 6.7 kg of heroin following a tip-off from a previously detained accused, while separate operations by the Gurdaspur police led to the arrest of three additional operatives alongside the seizure of over 1.25 kg of heroin.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the CI Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module by arresting four people and recovering 20 kg of heroin.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohan of Baba Jiwan Singh colony in Amritsar, Deepak Bakhshi of Partap Bazar in Amritsar, Rishabh Kumar of Golden Avenue in Amritsar and Ishaan Bedi of New Ranjit Pura in Amritsar. Apart from seizing a big haul of heroin, police teams have also impounded their two motorcycles being used for transporting the consignment.

With this latest seizure, the CI Amritsar has successfully pushed the total recovery of heroin to 74 kg in just a week, having previously recovered 27 kg, 10 kg and 17 kg heroin consignments.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the module was being operated by a Dubai-based drug smuggler in coordination with his Punjab-based associates and foreign-based smugglers.

He said that CI Amritsar teams had received a specific input that operatives of Dubai-based smuggler has retrieved a huge consignment of heroin from the Indo-Pak border area of Rajatal village in Tarn Taran district sent via drones from across the border and they were coming in the area near Dana Mandi, Satlani Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar to deliver the consignment to some other party. The police team conducted raids and intercepted four individuals from the area and recovered 20 kg heroin from their possession.

A case under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

Probe into 47kg drug haul leads Faridkot police to another drugs recovery

The Faridkot district police recovered 6.7 kg heroin on Wednesday based on a tip-off provided by one of the accused arrested on September 20, who was also involved in the seizure of 47 kg of the banned narcotics.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that the seizure was made in the Guruharsahai area of Ferozepur district.

He said that Mangal Singh, an accused in police custody, told investigators that a drone originating from Pakistan had dropped part of a drug consignment across the barbed fence on the Indo-Pak border.

The SP said that in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), 6.7 kg heroin was recovered based on Mangal’s disclosure statement.

Heroin, weapons seized in multiple ops in Gurdaspur

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling and organised crime, the Gurdaspur police have arrested three operatives in separate operations, seizing over 1.25 kg of heroin, illegal weapons, and drug money.

In the first operation, Sadar Gurdaspur police intercepted an i20 at a checkpoint and arrested Akashdeep Singh (22) of Fatehpur, Amritsar, who has a prior NDPS case. Officers recovered 1 kg of heroin, ₹50,000 in cash, five live rounds, and two pistols—including a Glock and an unmarked firearm.

In a parallel action, Dorangla police apprehended Sajanpreet Singh of Gahalri during patrolling, recovering 262 grams of heroin. Subsequent interrogation led to the nomination and arrest of his accomplice, Jaskaranjit Singh of Jainpur.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police Aditya stated that police remands for the accused are being secured.