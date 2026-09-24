Administration does not listen to us: BJP workers’ old grievance reappears ahead of 2027 polls
Senior leaders acknowledge it, but advise them to focus on organisational work and upcoming election instead
From police stations and tehsil offices to block and district headquarters, a familiar complaint continues to resonate among the RSS-BJP grassroots cadre in Uttar Pradesh: while the government may be theirs, the administration often does not listen to them.
The grievance, which emerged prominently during the BJP’s review of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has resurfaced in feedback meetings being held by the party and the RSS ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.
In Kanpur last week, a few BJP office-bearers complained to national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh about the lack of response to party workers at police stations. Santosh’s response was interesting: workers need not keep making rounds of police stations and should concentrate on strengthening the organisation.
The similar grievances surfaced days later at the RSS-BJP coordination meeting for the Awadh region in Lucknow and a day later in meetings chaired by BJP national general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Vinod Tawde in Gorakhpur.
Workers shared their “pain” of allegedly not being heard at government offices, including thanas and tehsils. Senior leaders acknowledged the grievance but advised workers to put it aside and focus on organisational work and the coming election.
According to many, what makes the complaint politically significant is its longevity. After the BJP’s setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party’s review had recorded allegations that its cadre had been ignored or “humiliated” at local police stations and tehsil offices, continuing their disenchantment and lack of enthusiasm during the campaign.
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke on the issue only after the 2024 outcome by saying during a high-level meeting in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that “organisation is above the government”. He maintained and reiterated his statement several times thereafter.
The issue has not been confined to ordinary workers. BJP MLAs too have repeatedly complained about bureaucrats not responding to elected representatives, prompting the state government to issue directives from time to time on following the prescribed protocol. It once found an echo in the assembly also.
Behind these grievances, there is believed to be a deeper comparison. BJP workers privately contrast their experience with earlier SP and BSP regimes when party workers were perceived to wield considerable influence at police stations and other government offices.
“We do not experience the feeling of being part of the government despite our party being in power in the state since 2017. Since we cannot get small things done for our supporters, we cease to be taken seriously by them,” a BJP leader said, drawing a contrast with earlier regimes.
Senior BJP leader and UP minister Daya Shankar Singh acknowledged that party workers sometimes feel frustrated when they recall the kind of influence the other parties’ workers wielded at local offices during their governments.
“But this is what makes the BJP different from other political parties. For the BJP, the interest of the society as a whole is supreme while for other political parties individual and family interests are more important,” he said. “We do not interfere in day-to-day administration.” he added.
Another BJP leader offered a different interpretation by arguing that officials do listen when they know that a particular political leader has the ability to influence their career or cause trouble but ordinary party workers and even some elected representatives can be given the cold shoulder. “Most officials try to keep one most influential leader with a nuisance value in good humour in each district while keeping others waiting,” he said.
The tension between a cadre expecting political access and the government insisting on administrative discipline may become increasingly important as the BJP enters the final stretch before the 2027 polls.
For the moment, the message from the central leadership appears to be that the grievance is acknowledged and recorded but the cadre must not allow it to distract them from the election. “Now, the time for making and listening to complaints is over as we are already on the battlefield where the only goal must be to emerge the winner,” another minister said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More